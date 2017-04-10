× State police partnering with Anti-Defamation League to combat hate crimes

CHICAGO — The state of Illinois is taking new steps to combat hate crimes. Governor Bruce Rauner announced today that Illinois State Police are forming a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.

They will design a new curriculum for training law enforcement officers at the state and local level to identify, investigate and prosecute hate crimes.

The state’s other efforts to fight hate crimes include improving education in the public school system about hate crimes and genocide, and strengthening anti-hate crime laws and penalties.