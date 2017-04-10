× Significant Weather Advisory in effect for Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook counties

Updated hail report:

At 6:04 Penny-sized hail was reported in Arlington Heights

At 6:05 Penny-sized hail was reported in Buffalo Grove

__________________________________________________________

Strong thunderstorms with the possibility of dime-sized hail and wind gusts to 40-50 miles per hour are located west and north of Chicago, moving northeast…

Following is a Special Weather Statement Issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

At 554 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Lake Forest to near Elburn. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

Dime size hail will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Carol

Stream, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook, St. Charles, North

Chicago, Mundelein, Highland Park and Wilmette.

Current metro-area weather radar mosaic…