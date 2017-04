× ..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE…NORTHERN NEWTON…SOUTHERN LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT…

A strong thunderstorm south of Chicago is tracking northeast and could carry strong gusty winds to 50 miles per hour and dime-sized hail.

Latest Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Issuance on this storm…

At 601 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hopkins Park, or near Momence, moving east at 45 mph.

Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

De Motte, Momence, Thayer, Sumava Resorts, Roselawn, Enos, Pembroke,

Fair Oaks, Conrad, Forest City, Lake Village, St. Anne, Hopkins Park,

Sun River Terrace and Schneider.

Current Metro-area weather radar mosaic…