× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE…NORTH CENTRAL IROQUOIS…NORTHWESTERN NEWTON…CENTRAL PORTER AND SOUTHERN LAKE COUNTIES…

A band of thunderstorms has strengthened in Kankakee, Lake into Porter Counties during the past hour with the possibility of hail and wind gusts to 45-50 miles per hour in some of the stronger storms. While individual cells are moving northeast, the band of storms is moving east into Iroquois, and Newton Counties Check tan-shaded area within the Watch on the highlighted map).

Statement issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

At 821 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms from near Winfield to Ashkum. Movement was east at 30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Crown Point, Hebron, Lakes Of The Four Seasons and Winfield around

825 PM CDT.

Valparaiso and Lincoln Hills around 840 PM CDT.

St. Anne around 850 PM CDT.

Hopkins Park around 900 PM CDT.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

northeastern and east central Illinois…and northwestern Indiana.

Current Metro-area weather radar mosaic…