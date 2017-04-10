× Severe thunderstorm warning valid until 1:30 pm for south portions of the metro area including south-central Cook County

Storm report... 3/4 inch diameter hail reported at Plainfield at 12:50pm 1 inch diameter hail at Plainfield at 12:58pm BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il 1249 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 130 PM CDT * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minooka, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Alsip, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Lemont, Midlothian, Channahon, Minooka, Worth, Willow Springs and Ingalls Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.