× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana has expired

Update 9:15PM CDT…

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has ended for Porter County. Storms have weakened and moved east out of the area.

__________________________________________________________

Update 9PM CDT…

Storms have moved east of Lake County – the Severe Thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Porter County. Several reports of dime to penny-sized hail have been received.

____________________________________________________________

Thunderstorms have intensified in northwest Indiana during the past half hour and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office (gold-shaded area on highlighted map)…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

East central Lake County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 915 PM CDT

* At 827 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Winfield, or

near Lakes Of The Four Seasons, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Lakes Of The Four Seasons around 835 PM CDT.

Boone Grove around 840 PM CDT.

Valparaiso, Lincoln Hills and Malden around 850 PM CDT.

Kvpz around 855 PM CDT.

Current Metro-area weather radar mosaic…