× Severe thunderstorm headed toward Livingston County

UPDATE:4:30pm El Paso IL Quarter size hail at 4:26 pm The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Livingston County in central Illinois... * Until 515 PM CDT * At 413 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Secor, or 10 miles northeast of Eureka, moving east at 45 mph. This storm has a history of producing golf ball size hail, the most recent of which was in Washington at 352 PM CDT. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pontiac, Fairbury, Gridley, Forrest, Chatsworth, Flanagan, Cullom, Saunemin and Emington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Chicago. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. &&