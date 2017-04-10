× Risk of severe thunderstorms across the Chicago area today

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a good portion of the Chicago area and farther north into southern Wisconsin for a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today – mainly during the afternoon into the early evening. A Slight Risk is shown in yellow on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). Strong damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado or two may occur with a few of the more intense storms. A Marginal Risk of severe storms (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) covers the western and southernmost portions of the Chicago area.

A cold front will move across northern Illinois, passing through Chicago and southeast Wisconsin later this afternoon and on east through northwest Indiana early this evening. By mid-afternoon with temperatures expected to warm back into the lower and middle 70s – nearly 20-degrees above normal for this date, a band of strong to severe storms is expected to redevelop ahead of and along the cold front.

Showers and thunderstorms broke out well ahead of the approaching cold front early this morning, producing some localized wind gusts to 40 miles per hour and hail generally in the pea-sized to ¾-inch diameter with one report of quarter-sized hail.