× Preliminary list of hail reports across the Chicago area April 10

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast preliminary compilation of storm reports for April 10 is listed below – all are hail, except a single wind report. Note the largest hail was the two-inch diameter hailstone reported in Pontiac at 4:39PM CDT.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT...SUMMARY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 939 PM CDT MON APR 10 2017 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0427 AM HAIL 5 NNW WOODSTOCK 42.38N 88.47W 04/10/2017 E1.25 INCH MCHENRY IL PUBLIC RELAYED VIA BROADCAST MEDIA. 0443 AM HAIL 3 N SUGAR GROVE 41.81N 88.46W 04/10/2017 M1.25 INCH KANE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0458 AM HAIL ST. CHARLES 41.92N 88.30W 04/10/2017 M0.50 INCH KANE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0501 AM HAIL SLEEPY HOLLOW 42.09N 88.31W 04/10/2017 M0.75 INCH KANE IL TRAINED SPOTTER MEASURED 5/8 INCH DIAMETER. 0515 AM HAIL LIBERTYVILLE 42.28N 87.97W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC 0515 AM HAIL KILDEER 42.18N 88.05W 04/10/2017 M0.88 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0658 AM HAIL CISSNA PARK 40.57N 87.89W 04/10/2017 M1.75 INCH IROQUOIS IL TRAINED SPOTTER 1250 PM HAIL 4 SW PLAINFIELD 41.57N 88.26W 04/10/2017 M0.75 INCH KENDALL IL NWS EMPLOYEE 1251 PM HAIL 3 N MINOOKA 41.49N 88.26W 04/10/2017 E1.75 INCH KENDALL IL PUBLIC 1255 PM HAIL PLAINFIELD 41.62N 88.20W 04/10/2017 M1.00 INCH WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER PENNY TO QUARTER SIZE. CATON FARM RD NEAR RT 59. 0100 PM HAIL 5 S BOLINGBROOK 41.63N 88.07W 04/10/2017 E1.00 INCH WILL IL TRAINED SPOTTER LOTS OF HAIL DAMAGE.PERSON WAS NOT PRESENT WHEN THE HAIL FELL SO THE HAIL WAS PROBABLY LARGER. SCREENS ON THE HOME WERE SHREDDED AND DAMAGE ALSO TO THE HOMES SIDING. 0101 PM HAIL 4 N INGALLS PARK 41.57N 88.03W 04/10/2017 M0.25 INCH WILL IL COCORAHS 0110 PM HAIL PALOS HILLS 41.70N 87.83W 04/10/2017 E0.50 INCH COOK IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0118 PM HAIL OAK LAWN 41.72N 87.75W 04/10/2017 E1.00 INCH COOK IL PUBLIC REPORTED BY SOCIAL MEDIA. 0118 PM HAIL 3 SW MIDWAY AIRPORT 41.75N 87.79W 04/10/2017 M0.25 INCH COOK IL CO-OP OBSERVER QUARTER INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS TO 45 MPH. 0132 PM HEAVY RAIN 2 N OTTAWA 41.37N 88.84W 04/10/2017 M0.84 INCH LA SALLE IL COCORAHS TOTAL SO FAR. O.54 INCHES FELL IN 12 MINUTES. 0145 PM HEAVY RAIN 1 NW OTTAWA 41.36N 88.86W 04/10/2017 M0.66 INCH LA SALLE IL COCORAHS TOTAL SO FAR. BACKYARD FLOODING. SMALL HAIL. 0212 PM HAIL NAPERVILLE 41.76N 88.15W 04/10/2017 M0.75 INCH DUPAGE IL TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED AT THE INTERSECTION OF 119TH STREET AND ROUTE 59. 0302 PM HAIL LAKE VILLA 42.42N 88.08W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER HAIL WAS COVERING THE GROUND. 0304 PM HAIL 2 SE FOX LAKE 42.40N 88.16W 04/10/2017 E0.50 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0305 PM HAIL MOUNT MORRIS 42.05N 89.43W 04/10/2017 M0.88 INCH OGLE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0306 PM HAIL FOX LAKE 42.42N 88.18W 04/10/2017 E0.88 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC 0310 PM HAIL ANTIOCH 42.47N 88.08W 04/10/2017 E1.00 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0315 PM HAIL ROCKFORD 42.27N 89.06W 04/10/2017 E0.88 INCH WINNEBAGO IL TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED AT THE INTERSECTION OF EAST STATE STREET AND REAGAN STREET. 0410 PM HAIL 4 NE ISLAND LAKE 42.32N 88.15W 04/10/2017 E1.25 INCH LAKE IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0415 PM HAIL ROUND LAKE 42.35N 88.11W 04/10/2017 E0.50 INCH LAKE IL AMATEUR RADIO ROUTE 120 AND FAIRFIELD 0421 PM HAIL LINDENHURST 42.42N 88.03W 04/10/2017 E0.50 INCH LAKE IL AMATEUR RADIO 0423 PM HAIL ROUND LAKE 42.35N 88.11W 04/10/2017 M1.00 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC REPORT VIA SOCIAL MEDIA 0439 PM HAIL PONTIAC 40.88N 88.64W 04/10/2017 E2.00 INCH LIVINGSTON IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0441 PM HAIL MCHENRY 42.34N 88.29W 04/10/2017 M1.00 INCH MCHENRY IL TRAINED SPOTTER 0457 PM TSTM WND GST 5 SSE BEACH PARK 42.36N 87.81W 04/10/2017 M43.00 MPH LMZ740 IL C-MAN STATION MEASURED AT WAUKEGAN HARBOR. 0550 PM HAIL HOFFMAN ESTATES 42.06N 88.14W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH COOK IL PUBLIC 0556 PM HAIL ARLINGTON HEIGHTS 42.09N 87.98W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH COOK IL PUBLIC 0600 PM HAIL DEERFIELD 42.17N 87.85W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH LAKE IL BROADCAST MEDIA 0602 PM HAIL BUFFALO GROVE 42.17N 87.96W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH LAKE IL PUBLIC 0837 PM HAIL 5 NW BOONE GROVE 41.40N 87.20W 04/10/2017 E0.75 INCH PORTER IN AMATEUR RADIO