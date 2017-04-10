Pneumonia front sends temps tumbling to early March levels
-
The March, 1974 severe weather near Elmhurst, IL
-
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
-
Strong cold front moving southward along lakefront.
-
Cold, possible snow to follow Monday night’s storms
-
Showers and a few thunderstorms overnight and Monday forenoon – Marginal Risk of severe storms with large hail
-
-
Temperatures set to roller coaster into March
-
On-Air Meteorologist
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling to host the 37th annual tornado and severe weather seminar at Fermilab
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
-
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon
-
Upgraded risk of severe storms across entire Chicago area this afternoon into overnight hours
-
Risk of severe storms this evening/overnight across the Chicago area