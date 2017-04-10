× Not Yet: Bulls can’t clinch a playoff spot after the Heat beat the Cavaliers

CHICAGO – Fans have been debating over the last month whether it would be better for the Bulls to make or miss the playoffs.

Making it keeps the season going for at least another week and keeps the Bulls from a rare back-to-back postseason miss. On the other side, not making the playoffs would give the Bulls a chance at a better draft pick.

For a few more nights, both options remain on the table.

The Bulls easily defeated the Magic 122-75 at the United Center but the Heat beat the Cavaliers in overtime to bring the battle for the final seeds in the Eastern Conference Playoffs down to the final day of the regular season.

Both at 40-41, the Bulls currently hold the tie-breaker over Miami for the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers sit one game ahead of both teams at 41-40 on the season after their win over the Sixers on Monday.

Hoiberg’s team will end the season at home on Wednesday against the Nets, a team that beat them on Saturday in Brooklyn. The Heat will host Washington on Wednesday as well while the Pacers face the Hawks in Indianapolis.

The Bulls had no problem holding up their end of the bargain for a playoff berth tonight with a dominating win over the Magic at home. A 34-point first quarter set the tone for the Bulls who grabbed a 21-point lead after 12 minutes. A balanced Bulls attack saw six players reach double digits including all five starters, with Robin Lopez leading the way with 18 points while Jimmy Butler along with Jerian Grant had 17 points a piece.