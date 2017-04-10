× New severe thunderstorm warning for south portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 2pm includes much of Cook County

Storm reports.. UPDATE;1:25pm

Numerous reports of hail, winds to 50 mph, heavy rain with near zero visibility with this storm from southern Cook County.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Extreme Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 200 PM CDT * At 107 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Willow Springs, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm has a history of producing quarter size hail in Plainfield at 1258 PM CDT. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Cicero, Hammond, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Calumet City, East Chicago, Blue Island, Dolton, Alsip, Brookfield, La Grange, Midlothian, Justice, Chatham, Summit, Worth, Lyons, Burr Ridge and Riverside. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Chicago. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.