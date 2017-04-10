× New severe thunderstorm warning for Lake and McHenry counties in extreme northeast Illinois

UPDATE:4:35pm Round Lake 1-inch diameter hail at 4:23pm Round Lake 1/2 inch diameter hail at 4:21 pm Lindenhurst 1/2 inch diameter hail at 4:15 pm The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 500 PM CDT * At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Woodstock, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Zurich, Round Lake, Antioch, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Barrington and Lake Villa. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. &&