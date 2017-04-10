× More storms on the way… no new warnings yet but… Severe thunderstorm watch #138 in effect until 10 pm this evening

UPDATE:2:40pm

About 5 minutes of1/2 inch hail near Route 38 and LaFox Road in Campton Hills at 2:25 pm

Pea-size hail in Wauconda at 2:35pm

UPDATE:2:15 pm

3/4- inch diameter hail at Naperville 2:12 pm

3 minutes of small hail near Plainfield at 2:09 pm

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KENDALL...NORTHWESTERN WILL... SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB...KANE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT... At 205 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms extending from Hinckley to Aurora to near Shorewood. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. These thunderstorms may intensify as they move over northeast Illinois. There are also thunderstorms with occasional lightning ahead of these storms approaching the city of Chicago. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms...as well as brief but heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates and Oak Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.