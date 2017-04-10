× Monday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories

While rivers are falling area-wide, minor to moderate flooding does continue on segments of the Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers (light-green strips on the highlighted map). Another segment of the Iroquois at Foresman is not expected to flood, but is flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Minor flooding is occurring at Dunns Bridge on the Kankakee River and Russell on the Des Plaines River, but in both cases the river is forecast to fall below flood by this evening.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…