Monday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories
While rivers are falling area-wide, minor to moderate flooding does continue on segments of the Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers (light-green strips on the highlighted map). Another segment of the Iroquois at Foresman is not expected to flood, but is flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Minor flooding is occurring at Dunns Bridge on the Kankakee River and Russell on the Des Plaines River, but in both cases the river is forecast to fall below flood by this evening.
Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 2.54 07 AM Mon -0.66
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.04 06 AM Mon -0.26 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 7.37 06 AM Mon -0.33 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 11.66 07 AM Mon -0.45
Des Plaines 15.0 13.68 07 AM Mon -0.64
River Forest 16.0 10.97 07 AM Mon -0.81
Riverside 7.0 5.38 07 AM Mon -0.41
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 9.08 06 AM Mon -0.05
Montgomery 13.0 12.69 07 AM Mon -0.05
Dayton 12.0 9.67 07 AM Mon -0.28
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.08 07 AM Mon -0.44
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.15 07 AM Mon -0.19
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.89 07 AM Mon -0.26
Shorewood 6.5 3.21 07 AM Mon -0.28
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.23 06 AM Mon -1.23
Foresman 18.0 15.88 07 AM Mon -0.78 Advisory
Chebanse 16.0 11.49 07 AM Mon -0.76
Iroquois 18.0 17.46 07 AM Mon -0.62
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 9.87 07 AM Mon -3.43
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 10.16 07 AM Mon 0.03 Minor
Kouts 11.0 10.95 07 AM Mon -0.02
Shelby 9.0 11.05 07 AM Mon -0.07 Moderate
Momence 5.0 4.19 07 AM Mon -0.16
Wilmington 6.5 4.75 07 AM Mon -0.25
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.69 06 AM Mon -0.35
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 3.11 07 AM Mon -0.26
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 7.23 07 AM Mon -0.55
South Holland 16.5 7.77 05 AM Mon -0.91
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.45 07 AM Mon -0.46
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.37 07 AM Mon -0.60
Leonore 16.0 8.37 07 AM Mon -1.36
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 11.88 07 AM Mon -0.83
Ottawa 463.0 461.78 06 AM Mon -0.41
La Salle 20.0 23.24 07 AM Mon -0.46 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 4.18 07 AM Mon -0.55
Perryville 12.0 8.51 06 AM Mon -0.54
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 9.65 07 AM Mon -0.32
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.34 06 AM Mon -0.16
Rockford 9.0 3.58 07 AM Mon -0.11
Byron 13.0 10.05 07 AM Mon -0.28
Dixon 16.0 12.30 06 AM Mon -0.21