Monday Chicago-area hydrologic river stages and Flood Warnings/Advisories

Posted 10:24 AM, April 10, 2017, by

While rivers are falling area-wide, minor to moderate flooding does continue on segments of the Kankakee, Des Plaines and Illinois Rivers (light-green strips on the highlighted map). Another segment of the Iroquois at Foresman is not expected to flood, but is flowing close enough to bankfull to warrant a Flood Advisory. Minor flooding is occurring at Dunns Bridge on the Kankakee River and Russell on the Des Plaines River, but in both cases the river is forecast to fall below flood by this evening.

Following are the latest river stages/flood forecasts compiled by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…


Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       2.54  07 AM Mon  -0.66

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.04  06 AM Mon  -0.26 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       7.37  06 AM Mon  -0.33 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      11.66  07 AM Mon  -0.45
Des Plaines         15.0      13.68  07 AM Mon  -0.64
River Forest        16.0      10.97  07 AM Mon  -0.81
Riverside            7.0       5.38  07 AM Mon  -0.41

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.08  06 AM Mon  -0.05
Montgomery          13.0      12.69  07 AM Mon  -0.05
Dayton              12.0       9.67  07 AM Mon  -0.28

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.08  07 AM Mon  -0.44

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.15  07 AM Mon  -0.19

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.89  07 AM Mon  -0.26
Shorewood            6.5       3.21  07 AM Mon  -0.28

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       8.23  06 AM Mon  -1.23
Foresman            18.0      15.88  07 AM Mon  -0.78 Advisory
Chebanse            16.0      11.49  07 AM Mon  -0.76
Iroquois            18.0      17.46  07 AM Mon  -0.62

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       9.87  07 AM Mon  -3.43

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0      10.16  07 AM Mon   0.03 Minor
Kouts               11.0      10.95  07 AM Mon  -0.02
Shelby               9.0      11.05  07 AM Mon  -0.07 Moderate
Momence              5.0       4.19  07 AM Mon  -0.16
Wilmington           6.5       4.75  07 AM Mon  -0.25

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.69  06 AM Mon  -0.35

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       3.11  07 AM Mon  -0.26

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       7.23  07 AM Mon  -0.55
South Holland       16.5       7.77  05 AM Mon  -0.91

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       3.45  07 AM Mon  -0.46

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       5.37  07 AM Mon  -0.60
Leonore             16.0       8.37  07 AM Mon  -1.36

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      11.88  07 AM Mon  -0.83
Ottawa             463.0     461.78  06 AM Mon  -0.41
La Salle            20.0      23.24  07 AM Mon  -0.46 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0          M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       4.18  07 AM Mon  -0.55
Perryville          12.0       8.51  06 AM Mon  -0.54

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0       9.65  07 AM Mon  -0.32

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.34  06 AM Mon  -0.16
Rockford            9.0       3.58  07 AM Mon  -0.11
Byron               13.0      10.05  07 AM Mon  -0.28
Dixon               16.0      12.30  06 AM Mon  -0.21