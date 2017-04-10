Mesoscale Discussion concerning Severe Thunderstorm Watch 138

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Mesoscale Discussion indicating a continued risk of severe thunderstorms well south of Chicago in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties in northeast Illinois and counties in Northwest Indiana – so the Severe Thunderstorm watch will continue until at least 10PM CDT.

Following is the Mesoscale Discussion Issued…

Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 138...

   Valid 110158Z - 110300Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 138
   continues.

   SUMMARY...A lingering threat for isolated hail/wind will persist
   across the discussion area through at least 03Z.

   DISCUSSION...Scattered thunderstorms continue to persist across the
   discussion area at this time.  Some of the storms have recently
   exhibited weak rotation over the past 1-2 hours - especially in
   eastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana.  Hail (locally exceeding
   1 inch in diameter) remains the biggest threat with this activity
   given weak to moderate instability and cold (-16 to -18C at 500mb)
   temperatures aloft.  An isolated wind gust also cannot be completely
   ruled out with stronger storms.  The ongoing WW (138) expires at
   03Z.  It appears possible that an isolated hail/wind threat may
   exist beyond this expiration time, which may require local temporal
   extensions of the watch.