Many reports of hail across the Chicago area early this Monday morning

Hail fell from several strong thunderstorms as they moved east-northeast across the Chicago area early this morning. A strong band of thunderstorms moved across the west and north suburbs between 4 and 6AM CDT and then a second band of strong storms tracked across southern portion between 7 and 9AM CDT. Largest hail – half-dollar-sized was reported at two locations just before 5AM CDT – three miles north of Sugar Grove and 5 miles northwest of Woodstock.

Following is list of hail reports received at the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office…

Location/hail diameter

3 N of Sugar Grove…1.25-inch (half-dollar size)

5 NW Woodstock…1.25-inch (half-dollar size)

Kildeer…7/8-inch (nickel size)

Sleepy Hollow…3/4-inch (penny size)

Libertyville…3/4-inch (penny size)

St. Charles…1/2-inch (dime size)