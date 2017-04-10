Lunchbreak: Waffles, prepared by Palette chef Derek Rylon

Chef Derek Rylon
Palette
1204 N. State Street
Chicago
Ingredients:
2 eggs
1 2⁄3 cups milk (I particularly like canned evaporated milk for some of it)
1⁄3 cup vegetable oil
2 cups all-purpose flour (you can substitute wheat germ for 1/4 cup of white flour)
1 Tablespoon baking powder
2 Tablespoons sugar
1⁄2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon maple extract (optional)
Directions:
Mix all dry ingredients together using a large whisk. Mix the wet ingredients together. Gently combine but don’t over mix. Cook as your waffle maker directs. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.