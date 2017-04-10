Lunchbreak: Waffles, prepared by Palette chef Derek Rylon

Chef Derek Rylon

Palette

1204 N. State Street

Chicago

www.PaletteChicago.com

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 2⁄3 cups milk (I particularly like canned evaporated milk for some of it)

1⁄3 cup vegetable oil

2 cups all-purpose flour (you can substitute wheat germ for 1/4 cup of white flour)

1 Tablespoon baking powder

2 Tablespoons sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon maple extract (optional)

Directions:

Mix all dry ingredients together using a large whisk. Mix the wet ingredients together. Gently combine but don’t over mix. Cook as your waffle maker directs. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.