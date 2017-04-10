Grant Sabatier was a college graduate; broke, unemployed and living with his parents. After not being able to afford to buy a burrito, Grant made the decision to save a million dollars before he turned 30. He succeeded, and using his blog, teaches millennials about making and saving money.
Local Man Saves A Million Dollars Before Turning 30
