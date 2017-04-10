Fox will open investigation into Bill O’Reilly

Fox News’ parent company, 20th Century Fox, will investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Bill O’Reilly, said one of the women accusing him.

Wendy Walsh was a frequent guest on O’Reilly’s show. She said she had dinner with O’Reilly, then rejected his invitation to visit his hotel room.

After that she was turned down for a lucrative full-time job at Fox News.

In all, O’Reilly’s five accusers have been paid 13 million dollars.

Dozens of companies have pulled their ads from his show.