Go
Search
Watch Now:
WGN Midday News
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Watch Live
Traffic
Shows
Events
Weather
76°
76°
Low
47°
High
75°
Tue
40°
61°
Wed
45°
60°
Thu
43°
61°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Fans compete in Cubs’ home opener pushup contest at Murphy’s Bleachers
Posted 10:22 AM, April 10, 2017, by
WGN Web Desk
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Dooney & Bourke
Chicago Weather Center
Click here to get the latest updates on weather in Chicagoland.
Popular
Man killed, father wounded in gunfight over who would walk the dog
Anchor in India finds out about husband’s death during breaking news
April the giraffe preparing for ‘launch sequence,’ say zoo officials
Wheel of Fortune fail is so bad it’s brilliant
Latest News
Your Money Matters: Tax filing tips from Kessler Orlean and Silver CPA Geoff Harlow
Midday Fix: Blueberry and raspberry plants tips from Tony Fulmer, Chalet Landscape, Nursery and Garden Center
Lunchbreak: Waffles, prepared by Palette chef Derek Rylon
FBI reviewing years of terror-related tips
cubs
Cubs World Series banner ceremony highlights home opener festivities
News
Chicago Cubs are back in town!
Morning News
News
Mayor Emanuel talks Cubs, city and governor with Robin and Larry
News
Sports
Cubs to introduce big changes, raise championship banner at home opener
Morning News
Comedian Craig Gass makes the Morning Show laugh
cubs
Cubs offer behind the scenes look at Wrigley renovations
cubs
News
Chicago Cubs single-game tickets on sale today
Ask Tom Why
Weather
Weather Blog
What have been the warmest and coldest home openers for the Cubs and White Sox?
News
New security restrictions in place ahead of Cubs home opener Monday
Sports
Sports Feed
Seth Gruen talks Cubs & Final Four on Sports Feed
cubs
Morning News
‘Now’s the time to be a Cubs fan’: Professor on what supporting the Cubs does to people’s brains
cubs
News
Sports
Sports Feed
Michael Cerami looks ahead to the Cubs’ 2017 season on Sports Feed
Around Town
cubs
Javier Baez reveals his nearly-finished Cubs Championship tattoo
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.