Emergency crews search for missing rower in canal

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — A member of the Northwestern University rowing team is missing after falling overboard during practice this morning.

It happened in a canal in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Two teammates from the men’s team went into the water to help.

They were taken to the hospital to be treated for exposure to the frigid water.

A spokesperson for Northwestern said team members generally don’t wear life preservers.