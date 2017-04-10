Cooler, stable air mass follows stormy Monday

Gusty southwest winds brought moist, tropical air into the region on Monday. Sixty-degree dew point temperatures made the atmosphere unstable, producing rising air currents of 80 mph or more. This resulted in thunderstorms that towered 50,000 feet into the atmosphere. The strong updrafts supported 1 to 2-inch diameter hailstones, torrential downpours, and frequent lightning. An evening cold front sent temperatures plummeting 25 to 35 degrees during the evening, ending the storm threat. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to recover to the low 60s before winds again turn in off lake Michigan late in the day. Another influx of warm, moist air is due to arrive Friday night and Saturday, raising the likelihood of additional shower and thunderstorm activity.