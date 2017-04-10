Chris Emma previews the Cubs home opener on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Not even mother nature could dampen the atmosphere around a historic night at the Friendly Confines.

After all, a night like this has NEVER happened.

For the first time at Wrigley Field, the Cubs will raise a World Series championship flag on Monday night when they open the home season against the Dodgers.

It's the first game at the park since the team knocked off the Indians to win their first World Series in 108 years.

Sports Feed had a lot of coverage of the event during Monday's show and that included an interview with Chris Emma of 670 The Score. He talked with Jarrett Payton about what fans might see on Monday night and how the team's looked so far this season.

