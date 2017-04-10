× Bulls Game Notes For Monday vs. Orlando

* The Bulls have won two of the first three meetings between these teams this season. Chicago is looking to win its season series against Orlando for the first time 2013-14 (the Magic won in 2015-16, 2-1, and they tied in 2014-15, 2-2).

* Chicago ended its four-game road trip with a 107-106 loss at Brooklyn Saturday. It was the Bulls’ second loss of the season by one point (the other was January 17 vs. Dallas).

* Jimmy Butler scored 33 points against the Nets Saturday, his 15th game with at least 30 points this season. Since Michael Jordan left the Bulls, the only player with more 30-point games in a season was Derrick Rose in 2010-11 (23).

* Orlando lost at home to Indiana Saturday, 112-127. This is the Magic’s last road game of the season. Their 5-19 (.208) record on the road since January 1 is second worst in the NBA (Lakers, 4-16, .200).

* The Magic and their opponents have each scored at least 100 points in each of the last seven games. It is the team’s longest such streak since an eight-game span in April of 1994.

* Terrence Ross led the Magic with 29 points against the Pacers Saturday. It was a season high in points for Ross and the second-highest single game total in his career (career high is 51 on January 25, 2014 with Toronto).