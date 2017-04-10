× Bears release CB Porter

The Bears announce the release of CB Tracy Porter

LAKE FOREST, IL — The Chicago Bears waived DB Tracy Porter.

Porter has started 88-of-98 career contests, posting 374 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 13 interceptions, 77 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 17 tackles for a loss and three defensive scores with the New Orleans Saints (2008-11), Denver Broncos (2012), Oakland Raiders (2013), Washington Redskins (2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-16). He has also appeared in six postseason games (six starts), totaling 32 tackles, two interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – three pass breakups, two tackles for a loss and one forced fumble.

Last season with the Bears, Porter collected 48 tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups and one forced fumble. In his two seasons with the Bears, Porter led the club in pass breakups (35), while also posting his top two single-season career marks in the same category (22 in 2015 and 13 in 2016).

Porter originally entered the NFL with the Saints as a 2nd round pick (40th overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Indiana.