Bears announce 2017 preseason schedule

CHICAGO – It’s not the most exciting bit of news for football fans, but at least one part of the 2017 schedule is close to set for the Chicago Bears.

On Monday the team announced their opponents and sites for their four preseason games.

The team will take on the Denver Broncos in the first game of the preseason which will be played on the weekend of August 10-14. The second preseason game will be played against the Cardinals in Glendale on the weekend of August 17-21st.

The only game date and time that is set is for week three of the postseason when the Bears travel to Nashville to face the Titans at Noon on Sunday, August 27th. Per usual, the Bears close the preseason against the Browns at Soldier Field on either August 31st or September 1st.