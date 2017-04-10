Andy Frye talks Cubs on Monday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's a new guest on Sports Feed talking about a familiar topic on Monday.

The Cubs' first home opener as a World Series champion in 108 years was greeted with a copious amount of fanfare by fans in Chicago and nationwide. For the first time at Wrigley Field on Monday, the Cubs raised a championship banner in the ballpark to start off a festive first series against the Dodgers which will also include a ring ceremony on Wednesday.

Before the festivities began, Andy Frye of Rolling Stone stopped by the show to discuss the significance of the first homestand along with the team as they start up their World Series title defense.

