6 major changes fans can look for inside and around Wrigley Field

CHICAGO -- Fans can expect major changes this year inside and around Wrigley Field.
About four months ago, the stadium didn’t look like Wrigley Field at all. It was filled with construction equipment and the seats behind home plate were gone. Crews dug out the seats behind home plate to start building the American Airlines Club, which will be below the seats and ready in 2018.
Even last month, it still looked like a sandy construction zone. But the new seats were almost all in place. Now on Monday, that bright green grass is back and the field is ready for ball.
Here's what lies ahead in the future of Wrigleyville:
- In the stadium, the bullpens are no longer on the first and third baselines, and have been moved underneath the bleachers.
- Outside the park fans will see a new plaza called "The Park at Wrigley,” an office building with mixed office space and retail areas, and a large park that will be open to the public
- Where the old McDonalds used to stand is now the site where the new Hotel Zachary will open in 2018.
- A big hole lingers at Clark and Addison at the site of the Addison Clark Development, which will bring more residential and commercial space to the area by the summer of 2018.