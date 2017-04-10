2 dead, 5 injured in separate overnight shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Two men were killed in separate shootings overnight and five others were injured.

Chicago police say a man was shot in the chest as he stood on a sidewalk on a vacant lot at 108th and Green Bay avenue.

He was approached by two men who fired at him and then ran off, according to police.

Another man was shot and killed around the same time at 131st and Langley.

No one has been arrested in either killing.

In all, six people have been killed and 24 wounded in shootings over the weekend.