11-year-old seriously injured in double shooting, police say

CHICAGO — An 11-year-old boy was one of two victims shot in the West Pullman neighborhood Monday evening, according to police.

Police said around 5:20 p.m. a 26-year-old male and 11-year old boy were on the 11600 block of S. Bishop in the West Pullman neighborhood when a white vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at them.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, while the boy was hit in the shoulder and was in serious condition, police said.

No arrest has been made, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.