Dear Tom,

What have been the warmest and coldest home openers for the Cubs and White Sox?

— Steven Lifka, Brookfield

Dear Steven,

Chicago’s highly variable April weather has resulted in a wide range of opening day weather conditions for both the Cubs and White Sox.

Cubs fans shivered in 32-degree temperatures and 20-degree wind chills in the home opener against Montreal on April 8, 2003, and they basked in summery 86-degree warmth during an April 22, 1960, opener against the San Francisco Giants.

The White Sox’s coldest opener was just last year on a snowy 35-degree April 8 against Cleveland, while the warmest was played on an 86-degree day against the Boston Red Sox on April 19, 1985.

Monday’s Cubs opener will have a first-pitch temperature in the middle 60s.