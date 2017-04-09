WGN Special Report: Hijacked – The Opioid Addiction Crisis

WGN’s Special Report: Hijacked – The Opioid Addiction Crisis featured several personal stories.

You can see all the stories that are part of WGN’s special report here.

For more information on the buprenorphine implant – Probuphine – check out:

Physician locator: http://braeburnaccessprogram.com/physician-locator/

Braeburn has been successful in obtaining third-party payer coverage for Probuphine from large and regional insurance companies, as well as coverage under Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration plans. Payer coverage varies from plan to plan and even state to state. Details on the coverage available in each state can be found here:

http://braeburnaccessprogram.com/insurance-providers/.

Probuphine is priced at $4,950 for a six-month course of treatment. Braeburn has an assistance program.

For more information about Soft landing Recovery, go to:

https://www.softlandingrecovery.com

For more information about pharmacogenetics and the medication testing kit, check out:

https://rxight.com/

The testing kit is sold at Mark Drugs in Roselle, (800) P-R-O-G-E-S-T

