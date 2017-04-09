× Weather to stay mild after near-record warmth

The high temperature recorded at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday was 77 degrees, just 3 degrees shy of the record for April 9 that has stood since 1887. Midway Airport also reached 77 degrees, nearly tying the 78-degree record observed there in 1952.

Low pressure passing north of the area Monday will keep the region in southwest flow, ensuring another day in the 70s. Monday’s mild air will come well short of eclipsing a record, since April 10 is the date of the city’s earliest 90-degree reading.

Scattered storms will accompany a cold front across the area early Monday evening. Despite the change in air mass, high temperatures through Sunday are forecast to average better than 5 degrees above normal, though a tendency for onshore winds will keep lakeside areas chilly.