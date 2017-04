Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 100 juried artistes showcased their work at the Chicago Art and Design Show at Navy Pier this weekend.

From paintings to photographs, there was a variety of pieces on view.

There will be more shows heading into the summer including one Friday a month at Daly Plaza starting in May.

WGN's Maggie Carlo has more.

More information at amdurproductions.com