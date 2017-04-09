× Two separate bombings at churches in Egypt

At least 37 people are dead, and about 100 others injured, in two explosions at separate, Coptic Christian churches in Egypt. The blasts happened on this Palm Sunday.

The first explosion took place in Tanta. It killed 26 people and wounded around 70. The second blast occurred in Alexandria. The Health Ministry said 11 people are dead, and another 35 are injured.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry says a suicide bomber was responsible for the second blast. It says the attacker tried to storm the entrance, but police stopped him. Three policemen were among those killed.

The Islamic State group took responsibility for both attacks.

Christians make up roughly 10% of Egypt’s population.

Pope Francis is also set to visit Egypt this month.

During Sunday morning’s mass at St. Peter’s Square, the Pope expressed his deep condolences, and prayed for the dead.