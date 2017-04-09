Sunday Brunch: Ham and cheese frittata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nicole Gaffney, the second runner up on the 10th season of Food Network Star, joined us in studio to share her recipe for ham and cheese frittatas and lamb quesadillas.

Ham, Asparagus, and Swiss Cheese Frittata

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOK TIME: 15 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup diced leftover ham

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

8 eggs

3/4 teaspoon salt

freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

6 ounces Swiss Cheese, cut into small cubes

Finely chopped fresh chives, for garnish (optional)

Buttered toast, for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Melt butter in a 9-inch oven proof skillet (well-seasoned cast iron or non-stick will work best) over medium heat. Add the shallot and sauté until softened, about 2 minutes, then add the ham and asparagus. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the ham is lightly browned and the asparagus is cooked, but still firm, about 5 minutes.

Whisk together the eggs, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Stir in the cheese, then pour into the skillet. Use a spatula Spread the egg mixture around until the cheese and vegetables are evenly distributed. Transfer to the oven and cook until set, about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 5-10 minutes. Sprinkle with chopped chives if desired, slice into wedges, and serve with buttered toast on the side.

Serves 4-6

Lamb Quesadillas

PREP TIME: 5 minutes

COOK TIME: 5 minutes

TOTAL TIME: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 8-inch flour tortillas

8 slices Jalapeño Muenster Cheese

1/2 cup shredded lamb meat (from leftover roasted leg of lamb)

2 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

2 teaspoons chopped fresh cilantro

1-2 tablespoons butter

Salsa, sour cream, and/or guacamole for serving

INSTRUCTIONS

Place both tortillas down on a cutting board or flat surface. Divide the Muenster cheese between each tortilla, being sure to cover the entire surface, but avoiding the very outer edges. Top with lamb, then sprinkle with chopped onions and cilantro. Fold in half to enclose the filling.

Melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Place the tortillas in the pan and cook until golden brown and crisp, about 2-3 minutes. Use a spatula to flip over on to the other side and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes. If your pan isn't big enough to hold both quesadillas at the same time, cook them in batches.

Transfer quesadillas to a cutting board and slice into wedges. Serve immediately with salsa, sour cream, and/or guacamole on the side.

Makes 2 quesadillas.