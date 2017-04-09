Storms to signal the arrival of cooler after days in the 70s
-
7-day forecast: Storms and cooler temps ahead
-
70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster
-
The big snowstorm of March 20, 1983
-
Chicago area’s March 20, 1983 snowstorm
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
-
WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling to host the 37th annual tornado and severe weather seminar at Fermilab
-
Spring-like temperatures to return after midweek chill
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
-
February’s warmth, lack of snow make history
-
-
Midweek chill to interrupt mild week
-
Can you describe early 1990s Valentine’s Day weather?
-
Could you share details of the surprise snowstorm of April 1982?