Seasonable temps for the week
-
Above average temps carry on through the week
-
First week of February has a variety of temps
-
Temps bounce up and down all week
-
Roller Coaster week of temps rolls on
-
Warm temps for Feb. What a week ahead!
-
-
Temps to drop only to bounce up again at the end of the week
-
Seasonable weekend with showers
-
Dip in temps brings chance for flurries
-
Mild weekend then more normal temps return
-
Snow possible this weekend, then temp bounce again
-
-
Week of wintry weather
-
Very mild weather on the way this week
-
Mild, windy weather to last most of the week