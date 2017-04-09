× Schwarber, Zobrist homer in Cubs’ 7-4 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist hit home runs and Jake Arrieta threw seven strong innings as the Chicago Cubs took the weekend series from the Milwaukee Brewers with a 7-4 victory Sunday.

Chicago scored four runs in the top of the first off Brewers starter Zach Davies (0-2) on a two-run double by Addison Russell and a two-run triple from Jason Heyward.

Arrieta (2-0) allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, the only blemish on his line a three-run home run hit by Ryan Braun in the third.

The right-hander retired 13 of the 14 batters following Braun’s home run, including a stretch of five consecutive strikeouts.

Schwarber connected for a solo homer off Davies in the second, while Zobrist increased Chicago’s lead to 6-3 with a blast off reliever Carlos Torres as part of a two-run seventh.

Kris Bryant entered Saturday’s game 1 for 16 on the season but finished the series 6 for his last 10 to raise his batting average to .280. He went 3 for 4 with a walk Sunday.

Milwaukee did not get a hit after Braun’s home run in the third inning until Domingo Santana homered off Hector Rondon with two outs in the ninth. Cubs closer Wade Davis came on to get the final out.