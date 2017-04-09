Sano, Polanco homer to help Santana, Twins top White Sox 4-1

CHICAGO — Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco homered to back Ervin Santana’s six scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Sunday.

Santana (2-0) held the White Sox to two singles and lowered his ERA to 0.69. Minnesota, which finished with the worst record in the majors last season, has the top mark in the American League at 5-1 after taking two of three from Chicago.

Jose Quintana (0-2) regrouped from a rough opening day start to allow two runs and strike out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Quintana, who has been the subject of trade speculation for the rebuilding White Sox, gave up six runs and three homers against Detroit in his season debut. Last year, he was an All-Star and set career bests for ERA (3.20) and strikeouts (181).