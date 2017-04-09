× Risk of severe thunderstorms Monday across northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana

The severe weather outlook Monday for northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana remains about the same as projected yesterday.

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Slight to Marginal Risk of Severe thunderstorms Monday – Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. The Slight Risk (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) is oriented just over and south and east of Chicago. The Marginal Risk (green-shaded area depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) covers in general the area west and north of Chicago. The main risk with these storms will be strong damaging winds and possibly some large hail.

Low pressure will be developing in Nebraska and moving east into Iowa today (Sunday) triggering a wide band of showers and thunderstorms with a risk of severe storms from Minnesota through Iowa and eastern Kansas into Oklahoma. These storms should move into western Illinois later today and overnight, weakening as they reach western portions of our area.

Monday the band of showers and thunderstorms will redevelop ahead of the approaching low pressure/cold front, spreading over our area from west to east during the afternoon. The strong to severe storms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front moving from west to east through our area during the later afternoon/evening Monday – timing of the front has it passing through Chicago late in the afternoon.