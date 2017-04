Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police chase in Old Town ended with a crash involving three vehicles early Sunday.

Police say they tried to pull over a Lincoln Navigator going the wrong way on Hudson Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday.

That's when the driver sped up and crashed into a vehicle on North Avenue, before hitting a parked car and rolling over.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, got out and ran, but police arrested him.

Two people were injured in the crash.

The offender was cited for several violations.