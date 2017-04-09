Family reunited with stranger who helped save suburban boy’s life

ALSIP, Ill. — A suburban mother was able to reunite with the stranger that that saved her son’s life.

Mary Graham and her children were eating at a Subway last week when her 2-year-old son Noah started choking.

Security video captured another customer who ran to help.

He got Noah breathing again but disappeared before his mother could thank him.

She took to Facebook to find him and Good Samaritan Patrick Issane was located.

Patrick and the family had lunch together today.

Mary graham called him a great man. She said he and Noah hit it off right away.