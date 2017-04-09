David Ross, Cubs have a pretty epic Twitter conversation about his next dance

Both David Ross, and his “former” (but not even) team, the Chicago Cubs, are slated to have a busy Monday. Ross will continue to try and stay alive on Dancing with the Stars and the Cubs will at last raise the championship banner at the home opener at Wrigley Field.
But that didn’t stop either of them from having a little fun with each other on Twitter over the weekend.
Ross started it by asking the team which year they think he chose for the show’s theme “Most Memorable Year.”
The Cubs wasted no time in replying with a usual on-point gif.
Ross then grills them for a song choice.
Another .gif comes back from the team showing Ross say, “That’s my song.”
Are they right?
All will be revealed Monday in prime time.