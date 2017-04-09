David Ross, Cubs have a pretty epic Twitter conversation about his next dance

Both David Ross, and his “former” (but not even) team, the Chicago Cubs, are slated to have a busy Monday. Ross will continue to try and stay alive on Dancing with the Stars and the Cubs will at last raise the championship banner at the home opener at Wrigley Field.

But that didn’t stop either of them from having a little fun with each other on Twitter over the weekend.

Ross started it by asking the team which year they think he chose for the show’s theme “Most Memorable Year.”

This week is most memorable year on @DancingABC. @Cubs can you guess what year I choose? — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 8, 2017

The Cubs wasted no time in replying with a usual on-point gif.

Ross then grills them for a song choice.

I was going to be a little worried if you needed more than one guess. Now can you guess my song choice? https://t.co/CTnYKj3kXR — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 8, 2017

Another .gif comes back from the team showing Ross say, “That’s my song.”

Are they right?

You guys r just too smart. @lindsayarnold will be keeping me Forever Young this week with some waltzing on @DancingABC https://t.co/4Ve3Rieqf7 — David Ross (@D_Ross3) April 8, 2017

#TeamLadyAndTheGramp is working hard this week on our Viennese Waltz 👍🏼 still can't ever this… https://t.co/1DtSWf9rrp — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) April 7, 2017

All will be revealed Monday in prime time.