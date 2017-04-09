× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday @ Milwaukee

* The Milwaukee Brewers have won six of their last eight games against the Chicago Cubs after winning only four of the previous 26 meetings.

* Jake Arrieta is 9-1 with a 1.31 ERA in 10 starts in the month of April since joining the Cubs.

*Arrieta makes his 100th start with the Cubs and with 1.1 innings pitched today will reach 1,000 career innings.

* Travis Shaw has six extra-base hits through his first six career games with the Brewers.

*The Cubs bullpen has limited opponents to a .148 batting average and .576 OPS through the first five games of the season.

*The Cubs open the 2017 season with 18 of the first 21 games against the National League Central.