Chicago to honor Cubs’ Javier Baez with honorary street sign this week

Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO — Chicago is honoring Cubs player Javier Baez with an honorary street in the center of the city’s Puerto Rican community.

The second baseman is scheduled to join Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, other officials and fans for the unveiling of a street sign on Tuesday.

“Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” will be located in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood, near Little Cubs Fields.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” would stretch along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, along the baseball field in Humboldt Park.

Baez was the only Puerto Rican player on the Cubs roster when the team won the 2016 World Series.

The World Series trophy also will be on display. The first 500 fans to get a wristband at the event will be allowed to have a photo taken with the trophy.

