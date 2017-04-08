× White Sox hand Twins first loss with 6-2 win

CHICAGO — Avisail Garcia went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Geovany Soto homered and the Chicago White Sox handed the Minnesota Twins their first loss of the season with a 6-2 victory on Saturday.

Soto’s homer was his third of the season in four games.

Garcia fell a double shy of the cycle. He had a two-run triple in the second inning against Minnesota starter Adalberto Mejia (0-1).

Garcia and Soto hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth.

The Twins (4-1) were looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 1968, but they failed to find the good pitching they had in their first four wins.