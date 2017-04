CHICAGO – If you can’t beat him, sign him.

Ryan Raburn has been in a thorn in the White Sox side for years, hitting 20 of his 91 career home runs against the South Siders.

But, now the former Indians and Tigers slugger is joining the Sox organization.

Raburn agreed to a minor league deal with the team Saturday before reporting to Triple-A Charlotte.

The 11-year veteran outfielder played in 113 games for the Colorado Rockies last year, batting .220 with 9 home runs and 30 RBI.