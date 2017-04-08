× Sweden says truck attack suspect is Uzbek-born

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish police chief says authorities are confident they have detained the man who carried out a deadly truck attack in Stockholm on Friday.

Swedish prosecutors confirm that the suspect detained over Friday’s deadly truck attack is a 39-year-old Uzbekistan-born man.

The head of Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency says the man had been on authorities’ radar some time ago.

Anders Thornberg, head of the Swedish Security Service, said, “the suspect didn’t appear in our recent files but he earlier has been in our files.”

He said the security services are working with other nations’ security agencies on the matter, but declined to elaborate.

Dan Eliason, head of Sweden’s National Police, told a news conference Saturday that “there is nothing that tells us that we have the wrong person.”

He says police also found an object in the truck that “could be a bomb or an incendiary object, we are still investigating it.”

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says Swedes “must get through this. Life must go on,” a day after a hijacked beer truck rammed into a Stockholm department store.

After again laying flowers near the site where four people were killed and 15 were injured, Lofven said Monday would be a day of mourning in Sweden, with a minute of silence at noon.